A Police Inspector with the Federal Capital Territory Command was fatally injured while repelling multiple attacks by kidnappers in Zuba axis.

The PRNigeria gathered that the gallant officer, Inspector Ambi John who was leading one of the teams in repelling the attacks sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Men of the FCT Police Command, in the wee hours of Tuesday, repelled multiple attacks by suspected kidnappers along Dankusa, Angwan-Zegele-Zuba axis.

A joint team of Police operatives from the Command and Operation Puff Adder combat team, who promptly responded to a distress call, engaged the heavily armed hoodlums in a fierce gun battle.

Though PRNigeria could not confirm the numbers of kidnappers killed during the gun duel, several police operatives are combing the area and patrolling communities.

Daredevil kidnappers have been terrorizing settlements and launching ‘terrifying’ kidnapping attacks on residents, within the axis, recently.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, after the arrest of some kidnappers in that axis last week, reassured residents of Zuba and its surrounding axis of their undeterred resolve to secure lives and property within the FCT.