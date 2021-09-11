Policeman caught assaulting lady in viral video faces probe

The Enugu State Police Command has started investigation into the case of its personnel caught in a viral video assaulting a lady in the state.

The spokesman of the Command, Deputy Superintendent Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, “ordered the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (State CIID) to commence immediate investigation and disciplinary sanction of the police operative”.

He said: “The officer was seen engaging a young lady in an altercation and physically assaulting her in the video circulating on social media while on duty at a checkpoint in Obeagu Awkunanaw, along Agbani Road, on 8th September, 2021.”

Lawal condemned the incident, warning personnel of the command against conducting themselves unprofessionally or disrespecting the fundamental human rights of citizens while performing their duties.

The police boss “made it clear that anyone found wanting will be made to face maximum disciplinary sanctions”.

The police authorities have asked the lady and eyewitnesses to visit the State CID, Enugu to volunteer their statements in order to facilitate meticulous and swift conclusion of investigation.