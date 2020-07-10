The Imo State Police Command has arrested the policeman who allegedly killed a motorcyclist at Banana Junction in Orlu Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikokwu, confirmed the arrest in a press statement in Owerri on Friday.

Although he did not reveal the identity of both the victim and the policeman, he said the Commissioner of Police has ordered a full investigation into the matter.

He assured residents that justice would be done in the matter after the investigation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a policeman on Thursday allegedly shot and killed a motorcyclist at Banana Junction over alleged non-compliance to nose mask usage.

The situation caused serious riot in the area, leading to attack on some policemen.

The statement read: “The attention of the command has been drawn to the shooting of a motorcyclist (name yet unknown) by a Police officer in Orlu metropolis, which resulted to the death of the cyclist and the matcheting of one Sergeant Awusu Henry, which has resulted to riots and civil unrest around the metropolis.

”The Commissioner of Police, Imo state, CP Isaac Akinmoyede has ordered full scale investigation into the matter, with a view to unraveling the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“However the officer responsible for the shooting has been arrested and taken into custody.

“The Command while regretting and condemning this unethical and unprofessional infraction, wish to assure members of the public that justice will be done in this matter.

“The Command therefore urge all Imolites especially the people of Orlu and environs to remain calm as no stone will be left unturned in the quest to ensure that justice is done.”Isaac Akinmoyede