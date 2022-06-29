Policeman arrested for killing man at Benue State checkpoint

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Sergeant James Aondona in connection with a case of an alleged culpable homicide in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, SP Catherine Sewuese Anene, issued on Monday in Makurdi.

According to Anene, preliminary investigation revealed that on June 26, 2022 at about 12:30pm, Aondona was properly briefed on his schedule of duty and posted to an observation point at Ngibo, Kastina-Ala.

He decided to engage in an altercation with Aondohemba Terkula, which led to the death of Terkula.

She added: “The corpse has been deposited at the General Hospital in Kastina-Ala LGA.

“Commissioner of Police Wale Abass condemned the unprofessional conduct of the officer involved and ordered that further investigation be carried out.”

Anene further said that Abass assured the good people of the state that justice would be served, stressing that disciplinary procedure had already begun for onward prosecution.