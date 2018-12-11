The attacker, identified only by the initials IHS, had requested a transfer from the district of Derepazari to the Rize city centre, which are eight kilometres apart, according to broadcaster CNN Turk.

Policeman angry over transfer, shoots superior dead, injures two others

A Turkish Policeman shot his Chief dead and wounded two fellow officers on Tuesday after his request for a transfer was turned down in the Black Sea province of Rize, state news agency, Anadolu, reported.

But Rize Police Chief, Altug Verdi, turned him down on Tuesday, Anadolu quoted Rize Governor, Kemal Ceber, as saying.

The enraged officer retrieved his gun left at the security check and shot Verdi in the neck, while also firing at two colleagues, the governor said.

Police shot and wounded the gunman, who was hospitalised, according to CNN Turk.

The governor briefed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the attack, CNN Turk reported.

Erdogan comes from Rize.

The former prime minister and the current Parliament Speaker, Binali Yildirim, said the slain police chief was previously one of his bodyguards.

Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, left for Rize shortly after the attack, Anadolu added.

dpa/NAN.