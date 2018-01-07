Policeman accused of killing six farmers writes IG

An Assistant Superintendent of Police, Usman Hassan, arrested for allegedly killing six farmers during an operation in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State has insisted that those killed were Boko Haram members.

The ASP said he has evidence to prove his claim.

Hassan, in a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said the six men died during a shootout with his team, which included local hunters, and the operation was on the directive of the then Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Moses Jitoboh.

The petition, dated December 19, 2017, was titled: “Petition Against The Adamawa State Commissioner of Police Moses Jitoboh, and AC CID, Adamawa Command For Illegal Detention, Criminal Conspiracy, Violation of Rights and Gross abuse of Power.”

The petition, signed by counsel to Hassan, Femi Motojesi, a stamped photocopy of which was made available to newsmen in Yola, said the ASP, who was then the Commander of Safer Highway in Adamawa State, was contacted by Jitoboh through the Commissioner’s Personal Assistant to organize a raid on areas harbouring Boko Haram suspects.

The petition said: “That sometimes in November 2017 due to the incessant killings and destruction of properties by the dreaded Boko haram in Adamawa state, the Commissioner of Police in receipt of some intelligence reports from various sister agencies decided to swing into action.

“That our client as a result of his track record and gallantry was invited by the Commissioner of Police, Moses Jitoboh through his personal assistant that our client competence and experience will be needed to lead a special operation in some local government areas where the security report suggests members of the group are hibernating.

“That upon been briefed, our client suggested to the commissioner of police that such operation are the types the Army have been given the mandate to handle but the commissioner insisted that he wants the police to execute the operation.”

The petition noted that after series of meetings on the operation with the Commissioner, Hassan got his approval to invite hunters to join the operation and to this end the Chairman of hunters in the North East, Baba Tola Mohammed Usman, was invited and had a closed door meeting with Jitoboh in presence of Hassan.

It added: “That on the 22nd of November, 2017, our client (Hassan) and his team members went for the operations and due to resistance of the suspects, there was an exchange of gun fire.

“That on their return, our client as usual through the personal assistant informed the CP of their experience and gave him a report.

“That it was upon receipt of the report that the personal assistant made Volte face and start singing a different song.

“To our client utter amazement, the AC CID, Yola began a massive arrest of members of the hunters association the CP had engaged for the operation and the policemen detailed in the operation were also arrested and detained.”

The petition also alleged that all Boko Haram suspects and drug dealers earlier arrested by Hassan and transferred to the command CID have been released without prosecution.

It said: “We are not unaware that there exists some internal mechanism within the police force in dealing with any erring officer, but this particular case is a case of pure conspiracy and an attempt to ridiculed the fight against Boko Haram.

“More worrisome is the fact that this singular act if not discouraged may dampen the spirit of the officers and men of the force in combatting the dreaded Boko Haram.

“The feelers we are getting (though not confirmed) is that the Boko haram guys have paid the AC CID about N2 million in order to be protected and shielded from any form of police invasion/arrest.”

The petition, to which copies of search warrant and signal for the operation were attached, urged the Inspector General of Police to take over the matter and investigate the incident as the Adamawa State Police Command cannot do justice to the case.

Jitoboh could not be reached at his new duty post.

The new Commissioner of Police in the State, Abdullahi Yerima, said Hassan is under arrest and the case was being investigated for prosecution.