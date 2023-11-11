Police Zone 16 in Bayelsa gets new AIG

New Assistant Inspector General of Police, Paul Ojeka Odama, has resumed duty at Zone 16 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force, Yenagoa.

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Ikwo Kevin Lafieghe, made the disclosure in Yenagoa on Friday.

Lafieghe, a Chief Superintendent of Police, stated that the Zone 16 new helmsman took over from AIG Idrisu Dabban Dauda, who just retired.

The statement said: “This is to bring to the notice of the public that sequel to the retirement of AIG Idrisu Dabban Dauda, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has appointed AIG Paul Ojeka Odama, to take over the mantle of leadership of the zone.

“The new AIG who hails from Yala LGA of Cross River State, was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP, Course 16, in 1990.

“He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology, and a Masters degree in criminology from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and another masters degree in Business Administration from the prestigious University of Calabar. He is also a Chartered Accountant.

“The AIG has served in various Departments of the Nigeria Police Force and globally. He partook on foreign mission to Pristina, Kosovo and UN mission to Monrovia, Liberia and East Timor, Indonesia.

“In the course of his career, he has served as Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command and CP Maritime, Lagos. Until his recent posting to Zone 16 headquarters, he was the AIG Zone 11, Osogbo.

“The Zonal headquarters hereby solicits the co-operation and support of the good people of Bayelsa and Rivers States, to enable him bring to bear his vast wealth of experience in Policing.”