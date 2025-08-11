Police Zone 16 in Bayelsa get new AIG

The newly appointed Johnson Adenola has assumed duty as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 16, which comprises Rivers and Bayelsa States.

A statement issued on Monday by spokesperson for the zone, SP Gunn Emonena, explained that Adenola takes over from AIG Tolani Alausa, who retired recently.

Zone 16 Police Command has its headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

“Adenola hails from Ipari-nla, Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of Ogun State.

“He was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police as a member of the Cadet ASP Course 17 in May, 1992.

“Academically, AIG Adenola holds a BA (Hons) degree in History and a Master of Public Administration degree from Ogun State University and University of Ilorin, respectively.

“Following his successful graduation from the Police Academy, he was posted to Imo State Police Command for the mandatory one-year practical police duties at Owerri Urban Divisional Police Headquarters.

“In March 1995, at the conclusion of the attachment, he was posted as the spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, a position he held till January 1997.

“He then moved to the Lagos State Police Command, where he held various key positions,” the statement read.

Until his posting to the Zone, Adenola was the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command.

“The Zonal Police headquarters hereby beseeches the full cooperation and support of the people of Bayelsa and Rivers to enable it to bring to knowledge and proven skills in policing in line with the Inspector-General of Police’s agenda,” the statement added. (NAN)

