The Nigeria Police Force has applied to withdraw the suit against the judicial panels set up to probe allegations of brutality and human rights abuses against the Force.

In a notice of discontinuance filed by its counsel, Festus Ibude, on Friday, the police said it wished to withdraw the suit against all the defendants.

The notice read: “Take notice that the plaintiff herein intends to and doth hereby wholly withdraws its suit against all the defendants.”

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, confirmed the development in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, on Friday.

Mba said: “The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has ordered for the immediate discontinuation and withdrawal of the suit challenging the legality of the States’ Judicial Panel of Inquiry into alleged brutality by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“The IGP’s order, today, 4th December, 2020, is sequel to the outcome of investigations into the role played by the Force Legal Section in the institution of the said suit.”

Recall that the IGP had on Thursday ordered a probe into the alleged involvement of the Force Legal Section in the attempt to halt the ongoing States’ Judicial Panel inquiries into the activities of the defunct SARS.

Adamu reassured Nigerians that the Force remains committed to the course of justice at all times and will not allow anybody to constitute a “brick-wall” to the ongoing reform processes of the police.