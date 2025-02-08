Police: We’re trailing truck driver who crushed three to death

The Ogun State Police Command said it is on the trail of the truck driver who crushed three automobile technicians to death at Kemta, Abeokuta, the state capital, on Wednesday.

Command Spokesperson and Chief Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Odutola in an interview with NAN in Abeokuta explained that the driver escaped from the scene immediately the incident happened.

NAN reports that several automobile technicians at the Ajebo Mechanic Village, Abeokuta on Thursday protested the killing of their colleagues.

The technicians, who are members of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association, blocked the Ajebo/OGTV Road and vowed not to allow trucks to ply the road until necessary steps are taken.

They sought a concrete solution to eliminating the series of accidents being experienced around the area by the government.

The police spokesperson told NAN that the technicians were aware of the efforts towards apprehending the driver.

Odutola said: “The driver is at large.

“The technicians are aware of the whole issue that he has not been arrested.

“The truck is in the police station.”

The Police Public Relations Officer explained that the police representatives had long discussions with both truck owners, technicians and relatives of the victims.

In an interview with NAN, the Ajebo Mechanic Village Chairman, Saheed Arulogun, also confirmed that the truck driver was at large.

Arulogun noted that the truck owners were making moves to ensure that the deceased were released to their families for burial.

He said: “They also said there will be a meeting to compensate the families of the deceased.

“There will be a meeting that will involve all parties by 4pm today.

“We will know the next step after the meeting.”

