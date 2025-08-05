Police warn VDM against breach of peace in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has warned social media influencer, Martins Otse, popularly known as Very Dark Man, against causing breach of peace in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Otse had planned a candlelight procession in honour of former Managing Director, Fish Magnet outlet, Ifesinachi Onyekere.

Onyekere was abducted and murdered recently by suspected gunmen in Awka, Otse said the planned event was meant to draw the attention of the federal and the state governments to security situation in Anambra.

“The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Anambra, Ikioye Orutugu, has issued a stern warning to social media influencer Mr Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as Very-Dark-Man, against making statements or taking actions capable of inciting tension or breaching public peace within the state,” he said.

Ikenga quoted Orutugu as saying that the family of the late Onyekere has publicly dissociated itself from any proposed or ongoing candlelight procession or memorial gathering being organised in his name.

He said Onyekere family pleaded that it should be allowed to grieve privately, while trusting the authorities to do their work to fish out the suspects behind the dastardly act.

He emphasised that the state remained one of the most peaceful in the region, due to the sustained efforts of the police and other security agencies, in collaboration with critical stakeholders.

He stressed that no individual, regardless of social status, would be allowed to disrupt the existing peace and security architecture of the state.

The command urged residents of the state to go about their lawful businesses without fear, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining law and order.

He further advised social media users and public figures to exercise restraint and avoid spreading misinformation or making inciting remarks that could cause breach of peace in the state.

He further warned that anyone found undermining public peace, whether online or offline, would face the full weight of the law.

