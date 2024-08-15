Police warn public on ‘one-chance’ robbery as victim loses N700,000 in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has alerted members of the public of a notorious one-chance gang operating along Sagamu, Ijebu Ode, and Mowe axis.

The command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, raised the awareness on Thursday in a statement posted on her X handle.

According to her, the command had received numerous complaints from residents, one of which involved a victim, who was robbed of N700,000 at gunpoint after getting into a car from Kajola on Wednesday.

While warning traders and business owners not to risk travelling with huge cash, Odutola advised commuters to record and send a video to the police if they were unsure about a boarded vehicle.

She said, “The Ogun State Police Command has become inundated with complaints of a notorious gang operating within Sagamu, Ijebu Ode, and Mowe areas of Ogun State.

“Commuters on that axis should make a video of your next trip and upload it to police media when in doubt of the vehicle.

“Please alert our traders and business owners not to risk travelling with huge cash.

“Today, N700,000 was transferred from a victim who joined from Kajola, and at gunpoint, they drove her into a street and made the transfer into a POS machine.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, added that investigation is ongoing to apprehend the culprits

