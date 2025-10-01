Police warn officers against involvement in land dispute

The Ebonyi State Police Command has warned officers and men involved in land disputes to desist from it.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday in Abakaliki by the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Superintendent of Police Joshua Ukandu.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, gave the warning at a meeting with senior police officers of the command.

The meeting was to communicate key directives from the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

Uche-Anya noted that the IGP had also reiterated the warning against corruption and extortions from the citizens.

She explained that the directives were in line with the vision of IGP to strengthen public trust, enhance accountability, and promote professionalism within the Nigeria Police Force.

She said: “The IGP has directed that police officers must not meddle in land disputes, as such matters remain within the jurisdiction of the courts.

“Remember that any officer found violating this order will be duly sanctioned.”

The Commissioner further highlighted the IGP’s uncompromising stance against corruption and extortion, noting that such misconduct undermined public confidence in the Force.

She stated firmly that erring officers will face severe disciplinary measures in accordance with extant rules and regulations guiding the Nigeria Police Force.

CP Uche-Anya directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Team Commanders to intensify efforts in curbing criminal activities, which often escalate during the approaching festive season.

Uche-Anya reaffirmed the command’s unwavering commitment to discipline, professionalism, and service to the residents of Ebonyi State.

She also encouraged members of the public to report any acts of police misconduct through the following channels: Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO): 08032716251, and Command Complaints Response Unit (CRU) Desk Officer: 08067577537.