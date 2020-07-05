The Ogun State Police Command has warned a notorious cult group against its planned celebration and initiation of new members on July 7.

According to the spokesman of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the cult group plans to unleash terror on members of the public to mark what they have described as 7/7.

In a statement on Sunday, Oyeyemi said: “Intelligence report at the disposal of Ogun State Police Command revealed that members of notorious cult group are planning to unleash terror and violence on Tuesday 7th of July 2020 across the state in order to mark what they called 7/7.

“The report further revealed that members of the group are also planning to use the said date to initiate new members into their fold after which they will engage their rival cult group in a supremacy battle which may lead to loss of life and wanton destruction of property.

“In view of this, the command wishes to warn those having such devilish plan to have a rethink and retrace their steps as such move will be met with serious resistance from security agencies.

“To this end, all the command’s tactical squads namely SARS, anti cultists, anti kidnapping as well as all the DPOs and Area Commanders have been put on red alert to nip in the bud any act capable of undermining the security of the state. Anybody who involves him/herself in such act will be made to feel the full weight of the law because the command will not fold its hands while some unscrupulous elements will be making life difficult for law abiding citizens of the state.

“The command is also using this medium to appeal to parents and guardians to warn their wards to stay clear of any unlawful gathering on, before and after the said date to prevent had i know situation.

“Also, hoteliers are with this release warned not to allow their facilities be used for any cult related gathering as the owner of such facility too will be liable for prosecution.

“While assuring members of the public to go about their lawful business without fear of harassment or intimation, the command has rolled out all in its arsenal to deal decisively with anybody who try to breach the relative peace enjoying by the good people of the state.”