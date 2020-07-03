In preparation for the opening of airports in the country, the Airport Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos State has warned non-travellers to stay away from the airport.

DSP Joseph Alabi, spokesperson for the Command, gave the warning in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Alabi said: “Anyone who is not travelling should not come to the airport as it will not be business as usual.

“The command has put machinery in place to deal with anyone caught and who cannot explain his mission within the airport environment.”

Alabi also said touts and touting within the airport are prohibited.

According to him, plainclothes personnel have been empowered to arrest and deal with anyone caught touting within the airport vicinity.

He advised all intending travellers to endeavour to be within the airport on time, to undergo all travel processes that needed to be done on time before the departure of their flight.

He said travellers should also adhere strictly to all rules in relation to distance spacing, using of face masks and hand sanitisers provided at the arrival and departure halls of the airports.

Police officers at all the airports in the country have been and will continue to be friendly with all citizens and all travellers using any of the airports in the country.

“Hence, all are hereby advised to follow strictly all the guidelines stipulated by the NCDC and the airport authority in the country,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on July 1 announced that domestic flights would resume on July 8.

Sirika said operations would resume at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikwe Airport in Abuja on July 8, with other airports to follow subsequently.

