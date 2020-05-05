The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has warned residents against violation of the nationwide curfew imposed by the Federal Government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Police Public Relations Officer, in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Manzah said the subsisting nationwide curfew, imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari, commenced on Monday and will be observed between 8pm and 6am.

He said: “This implies that movement of persons will not be allowed within this stipulated time. Essential service providers, especially medical personnel on duty during the period will be considered.

“The command in compliance with the directive, has commenced enforcement of the overnight curfew. The public is, therefore, advised to comply with the presidential directive and stay at home during the curfew period.”

Manzah said violators of the curfew would be arrested, detained and arraigned before Mobile Courts.