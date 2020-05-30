The Kebbi State Police Command on Friday warned commercial drivers against accepting gifts and food from passengers to reduce incidences of vehicles snatching in the state.

DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, Command’s Public Relations Officer, gave the warning in Birnin Kebbi, saying acceptance of such gifts could lead to their being dispossessed of their vehicles and other valuables.

Abubakar said: “The Kebbi Police Command wishes to call on commercial drivers, Keke Napep and motorcycle riders to be wary of the passengers they convey, who may be unnecessarily friendly, by giving them free gifts or food that might have been drugged.

“The drugging can make driver or rider to be drowsy or go into coma, which may easily lead to the dispossession of their vehicles and other valuables.”