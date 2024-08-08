Police warn cultists against celebrating 8/8

The Osun State Police Command has warned against the setting aside of August 8 to celebrate cultism in the state, saying any unlawful gathering would not be tolerated.

The command issued the warning in a statement by its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the command received credible intelligence that some cultism groups were planning to celebrate cultism on Thursday, known as 8/8.

Opalola said: “In view of this, the command, therefore, warns cultists and other unscrupulous elements in the state to jettison the plan or any of such action(s) forthwith as the command is earnestly monitoring their activities.

“Consequently, the command, in collaboration with other security agents and Civilian JTF, will not tolerate any unlawful gathering or assembly that will endanger the peaceful atmosphere of the state, as the plan to mark 8/8 may lead to blood shedding and destruction of properties.”

The statement reminded parents and guardians to closely monitor and warn their children and wards to eschew any act likely to contravene provisions of the law.

It said: “The command will not spare anyone who constitutes any threat to law and order.

“Finally, the Osun State Police Command further appeals to members of the public to be vigilant and give prompt and actionable information in case of any infraction of the law.”

According to the statement, the command has also arranged adequate security mechanisms ahead of the Osun-Osogbo festival, climaxing on Friday.

It, therefore, urged residents and participants to be security conscious and enjoy a safe festival.

