The Police Command in Osun has warned against unlawful gathering or blocking of free-flow of traffic in the state.

In a statement by the police spokesperson in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, the police said it had information that some unscrupulous elements were planning to start an #EndSARS solidarity protest in the state.

“The intelligence availed the command revealed that some unscrupulous elements are planning to embark on unlawful gathering, in solidarity with #EndSARS protesters elsewhere.

“The commissioner of police has advised that this unlawful plan should be jettisoned.

“He has warned that the command will not condone any act that will jeopardise the peace and tranquility presently enjoyed in the state.

“Note also that gathering of any sort now is unlawful and a violation of COVID-19 laws.

“Parents and guardians should warn their children or wards to desist from any act that is capable of causing breach of peace in the state.

“Be warned also that the command will not tolerate deliberate blocking of roads to impede free-flow of human and vehicular movements, molestation of innocent members of the public and destruction of any kind. This will be resisted decisively,” the police said.