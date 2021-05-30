The Commissioner of Police, Delta State, has warned that on no account should anybody be seen carrying or hoisting the Biafra flag in any part of the state.

In a statement by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, on Sunday, the Police Commissioner said the command is aware of the threat by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra to parade themselves in some parts of the state.

He has, therefore, told officers and men of the state command to be on red alert, watchful, and deal decisively with “the trouble shooters.” (sic).

He said the command is determined to go after any miscreant, and urged members of the public to partner with the police to see that those who try to bring disunity in the state and the nation are arrested and brought to book.

“Undercover police detectives have been deployed across the state for the purpose of arresting anyone caught carrying Biafra flag and to ensure that they are dealt with in accordance with the law of the land,” the statement read further.