Police vow to rescue abducted Adamawa Speaker’s aide

The Police Command in Adamawa has confirmed the abduction of Usman Sahabi, the Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Adamawa House of Assembly.

Sahabi, a journalist with the Adamawa Broadcasting Cooperation, Yola, was on secondment to the house.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola on Thursday.

Nguroje gave assurance that the command would leave no stone unturned to rescue the victim unhurt.

“Sahabi was kidnapped at gunpoint by unknown gunmen at about 1 am on Thursday in his residence at Wuro-chekke, Yola South Local Government Area,” he said.

Nguroje said that the command was doing everything possible to rescue him alive and also arrest the culprits.

“We have already deployed our personnel to swing into action immediately for his rescue.

“We are also soliciting collaboration with the public to provide us with useful information,’’ he said.

Nguroje promised financial reward for whoever that would provide the command with useful information that could lead to the victim’s rescue.

NAN reports that earlier, the state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalist had condemned the incident and solicited prayers for the victim’s safe return.

The council’s Vice Chairman, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the union quickly reported the incident to the security agencies for their intervention.

Ibrahim sympathised with the victim’s family, loved ones and members of the union over the sad incident.