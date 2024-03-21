Police vow to free farm manager abducted in place of his boss

The Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Abiodun Alamutu, has assured that the abductors of Tunde Osifowokan, Manager of Flourishing Poultry Farm in Odogbolu, would soon be apprehended.

The Commissioner told newsmen that the police command would ensure that the victim regained his freedom soonest.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Osifowokan was abducted on Monday from the farm by gunmen who invaded the Idowa community and shot sporadically.

The hoodlums, on entering the farm, were reported to have demanded for the owner of the business who had travelled but was expected to return on Monday.

NAN gathered that when the owner of the farm could not be provided, Osifowokan was thereafter abducted.

“Policemen in the Idowa community as well as the Area Commander from Ijebu-Ode have all visited the scene of the incident,” Alamutu told newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He explained that he had already launched a manhunt for the abductors, assuring that they would soon be apprehended and the victim would regain his freedom.

He said: “There was actually a kidnap, but only one person was involved.

“We have deployed all in our arsenal to ensure that the victim regains his freedom and the criminals apprehended.”