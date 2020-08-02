The synergy between the Police and Vigilante groups in Bayelsa State has paid off with the arrest of suspected armed robbers and recovery of firearms.

In a statement in Yenagoa, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Asinim Butswat, said the suspects were arrested on Sunday.

Butswat said: “On August 2, at about 0100 hours, Police operatives, in collaboration with the vigilante members of Ogbia Town in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, arrested three suspected armed robbers.

“The suspects, whose ages ranged between 18 years and 24 years were arrested at Oloibiri Junction in Ogbia Town.

“One locally made single barrel gun, one machete, one Qlink motorcycle, two wristwatches and three mobile phones were recovered from the suspects.

“The suspects confessed that they were about to carry out a robbery operation at Ogbia town.”

The PPRO said the suspects had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

Butswat also stated that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mike Okoli, has warned criminals in the state to turn a new leaf.

“Criminals in the state should relocate or face the consequences,” Okoli was quoted as saying.