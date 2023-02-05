Police uncover Yoruba Nation agitators camp in Lagos + Photos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested some suspected Yoruba Nation agitators in Alausa, Ikeja on Sunday.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on his Twitter handle.

Hundeyin said those arrested have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

He tweeted: “Earlier today, a number of Yoruba Nation agitators commenced setting up camp at Alausa, planned to be used as base to launch a massive protest.

“Camp was promptly dislodged while agitators were arrested.

“Investigation continues at SCID.

“Lawlessness will not be tolerated.”

Hundeyin also opined that protests of such started with this format in Lagos and always snowballed into infringement of the right of others, destruction of property and difficult to manage situation.