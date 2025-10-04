Police uncover Lagos hotel used as criminal hideout, recover arms from suspects

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers and uncovered a Mushin hotel allegedly used as a criminal hideout.

The spokesperson of the command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed the arrests in a statement on Friday.

She said detectives sighted four suspected robbers around 10am on Friday.

Three escaped, while a 21-year-old among them was apprehended.

A search of his bag uncovered a cut-to-size single-barrel gun, an English Barreta pistol with two live rounds, and another pistol with cartridges.

The suspect confessed the gang had just concluded a robbery in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State and planned to regroup at the hotel in Mushin.

Acting on intelligence, operatives raided the hotel and recovered a laptop, charms, suspected Indian hemp, hard drugs, and other incriminating exhibits.

Another suspect, aged 33, was arrested at the scene with a locally fabricated pistol.

The hideout has since been permanently sealed off.

The suspects and exhibits have been transferred to the command headquarters.

Efforts continue to track down fleeing gang members.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, commended the operatives for their professionalism during the operation.

Jimoh urged hoteliers to keep proper customer records, warning negligence could expose their facilities to criminal exploitation.

The CP reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, urging residents to stay vigilant and report suspicious activities.