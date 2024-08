Police uncover, destroy large cache of IEDs in Niger

The Niger State Police Command, on Tuesday, said it has uncovered a large cache of explosive devices including bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices buried in multiple locations in the state.

This development comes barely a week after suspected bandits carried out a ruthless attack, killing no fewer than 13 farmers in the state.

Although an investigation is going on to unravel the sources of the explosive devices, they are suspected to have been concealed by terrorists and bandits who have been wreaking havoc in several local governments in the state.

The local governments where these devices were uncovered, according to reports, include Galadima-Kogo in Shiroro Local Government Area, Mutun-Daya in Munya LG, and the Gbeganu Area of Minna, the state capital.

The Command’s spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, made this known in a statement released on Tuesday.

According to him, the findings were the handiwork of counter-insurgency operations conducted from 2021 to 2023 and collaborative effort involving the police and other security agencies in the state.

Also Read:

Abiodun revealed that the explosives were neutralized on August 22, 2024, at a site located behind Zuma Rock in Suleja, under the supervision of SP Mohammed Mamun, the Officer in Charge of the EOD-CBRN (Explosive Ordinance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Unit of the Command.

The statement read, “In furtherance to the efforts of the Niger State Police Command to ensure a more safe and secure environment in the State, the Commissioner of Police CP Shawulu Danmamman, directs for the destruction of improvised explosive device/bombs recovered from different locations during multiple counter-insurgency operations with other security agencies in the State between the period of the year 2021 to 2023.

“The items include; -Four pipe-borne IEDs buried in the ground recovered at Galadima-Kogo, Shiroro LGA on 27th September 2021-Explosives concealed in empty shells of suspected military missiles and a 5kg cooking gas cylinder recovered at Mutun-Daya, Shiroro LGA on 11th February 2022 -Explosives concealed in a ten-litre jerrican, three pieces of suspected military hand grenades and a bow-shaped improvised material recovered at Gbeganu area of Minna on 24th October 2023.

“The successful destruction took place on 22nd August 2024 at a location behind Zuma Rock, Suleja led by the Officer in Charge of the EOD-CBRN (Explosive Ordinance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Unit of the Command, SP Mohammed Mamun.”

Post Views: 0