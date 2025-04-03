Police uncover body of site engineer murdered, buried by his employees

The Delta State Police Command has uncovered the body of a 38-year-old site engineer, Chigozie Udalor, who was allegedly killed and buried in a shallow grave by his employees.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, made this known in a statement on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Udalor, who was overseeing his cousin’s construction project, had hired four young men from Benue State to work at the site.

But on December 10, 2024, the workers reportedly conspired, attacked him with a hammer and struck his head.

In a desperate attempt to cover up their crime, the suspect buried his body in a shallow grave at the construction site.

The statement read, “A sad story of a 38-year-old man who was employed by his cousin as a site engineer. The site engineer, Chigozie Udalor, employed four boys, all from Benue State.

“On December 10 2024, they conspired and murdered him at the site using a hammer to hit his head and buried him in a shallow grave there at the site. Man’s inhumanity to man.

“His body was exhumed yesterday April 2 2025 after arresting two of the suspects.”

