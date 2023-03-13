Police uncover, arrest ‘military personnel’ planning mayhem in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a group of fake military personnel in the state, who were planning to cause mayhem in the state.

Police teams were said to have stormed the hideout of the group following intelligence gathered on their plan.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, said that the command received information about the syndicate in Asaba planning to cause mayhem in the state disguised as military personnel to deceive their unsuspecting victims.

Edafe said: “The Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, Ari Muhammed Ali, detailed a combined team from the department of operations ‘COBRA 11’ comprising operatives from response squad, Raiders Squad, and operations department.

“They embarked on an intelligence-led operation on the 12th of March 2023, at about 6:30. The team stormed their hideout around Okwe Axis Asaba in Oshimili South LGA, arrested the following suspects, Mike Okon, 27 and Wilson Sunday, 24, both from Cross-River state.

“When search was conducted on them, an army camouflage uniform, a pair of black jungle boots were recovered from Mike Okon, while three green Berets, one black beret were recovered from Wilson Sunday. Investigation is ongoing.”