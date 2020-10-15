The Police Command in Jigawa has uncovered an abandoned new born baby at the Eid praying ground in Dutse.

SP Abdu Jinjiri, the spokesman for the command, said this while speaking with newsmen in Dutse on Thursday.

“Today (Thursday), the police received a call that a baby was seen abandoned at central Eid praying ground near Juma’at Mosque in Dutse metropolis.

“Consequently, we rushed to the scene and on arrival, discovered a newly born male child wrapped in a cloth and abandoned.

“To this end, the police swiftly took the baby to hospital where it was examined and confirmed to be healthy before handing it over to the Local Government Social Welfare Department,” Jinjiri said.

He said that efforts were being made to find the mother of the baby, while investigation was ongoing in the case.

Jinjiri said that the state Commissioner of Police, Usman Gomna has urged residents to assist the police with information that would lead to the arrest the mother of the baby.