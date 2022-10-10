Police trail masked hoodlums who attacked Enugu station – PPRO

The Enugu State Police Command says its operatives have begun trailing the masked hoodlums who attacked the Inyi Police Station in Oji River Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmation this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Ndukwe said in Enugu: “Police operatives are on the trail of the masked hoodlums.

“Further development will be communicated on the incident, please.”

The police Spokesperson, however, did not give the timing, material or the human causalities involved in the attack.

A witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the armed hoodlums in their numbers attacked the station at 8am on Sunday.

He noted that two persons, one of them confirmed to be a policeman, were critically wounded by the rampaging hoodlums at the station during the attack.