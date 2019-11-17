The Ogun State Police Command has advised truck drivers plying Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway to report their grievances to authorities instead of causing gridlock for motorists.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, gave the advice on Saturday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Ota, Ogun State.

Oyeyemi said the drivers should always look for a better ways of reporting their grievances to the authority whenever they had any conflict with any of the traffic agencies.

Oyeyemi, however, said the police and others security agencies were on ground to clear the gridlock on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

A NAN correspondent who visited Ewekoro in Ogun on Saturday gathered that several motorists and passengers were stranded on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

It was also gathered that a conflict broke out between the drivers and the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps that towed two of the drivers’ trucks to Abeokuta.

The drivers later used two of their trucks to block the major Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, which resulted in serious gridlocks from Ifo to Ewekoro.

One of the drivers who spoke, pleading anonymity, said this was not the first time the TRACE officials would be towing their vehicles to their office.

Dare Ogunrinde, a commercial driver, described the development as worrisome.

Ogunrinde said he left Lagos at about 5:30am and was not yet in Abeokuta, noting that he spent more than four hours in the gridlock.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, TRACE Public Relations Officer, said they had given directive to the drivers not to park indiscriminately.

Akinbiyi said the matter had been resolved and the keys of the two trucks had been returned to the drivers.