Police to prosecute musician Portable for insulting Officers

The Nigeria Police Force says it will prosecute a musician, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, for allegedly exhibiting irrational behaviour and hurling insults at Police Officers on legal duty.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Adejobi condemned the musician for the viral video, where he was said to have been seen exhibiting irrational behaviour and hurling insults at Police Officers carrying out their legal duty.

He said his action was criminal and punishable by the criminal laws of Nigeria.

He said: “The action of the singer in the video was unruly and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and incitement of violence against the officers.

“The officers were detailed to execute a warrant of arrest on him for series of allegations of criminal acts leveled against him.

“The Nigeria Police Force will take all necessary steps to investigate his actions and ensure that he is prosecuted for any criminal activity he may have committed depending on the severity of the offence.”

The police image maker pointed out that the force would not condone any unruly act, assault or attack on its officers, who are on lawful duty.

Adejobi said members of the public must respect law enforcement agents, who perpetually take the risk of maintaining law and order as well as fight crime and criminality in our society.