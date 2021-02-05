The Nigerian Police Force has promised a reward of N10 million for information on the whereabouts of two suspected criminals.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, announced the reward in a tweet on Thursday.

In the tweet on Thursday, the Nigeria Police Force asked citizens to report to the closest station if they have any detail that could lead to the arrest of the individuals.

Mba shared a flier that showed the individuals as captured on CCTV at a crime scene.

Persons with credible knowledge about the whereabouts of the individuals were advised to report to a police station or call 08034377912 or 08036064791.