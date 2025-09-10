Police to NBA on Tinted-Glass Policy: It’s covered by law

The Nigeria Police Force has told the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) that the tinted glass policy is covered by law.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday.

The release was in response to the NBA’s resolve to drag the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, to court over the tinted-glass policy.

Hundeyin said: “Section 2(3a) of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 2004 empowers the Inspector-General of Police or any person duly authorised by him to grant or approve the permit.

“Furthermore, Section 1(2) of the same Act provides that an applicant must show good cause either on health grounds or for security reasons before the use of tinted glass can be approved.

“The essence of this regulation is consistent with the core mandate of the Police to prevent crimes, as the permit is a critical tool for curbing violent crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism, and one chance operations.

“In the same vein, it is important to clarify that the charges attached to the acquisition of the permit are purely processing fees and for the maintenance of the digital infrastructure deployed for this service.

“This is well within the law as provided for under Section 26(e) and (f) of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, which empowers the Police to render specialised services to the public at a fee.

“It is worthy to put on record that the Force has recorded commendable and significant successes with the Electronic Central Motor Registry (e-CMR), through which numerous stolen vehicles have been traced and recovered across the country, a feat made possible by the modernised police specialised services in line with global best practices.

“The Nigeria Police wishes to unequivocally assure the public that the alleged claims by individuals and groups that the tinted permit policy is not legal, transparent and constitutionally valid are not only untrue and misleading but also a calculated attempt to cast aspersions on the image, integrity, and lawful operations of the Force.”

The police spokesman said IGP has reiterated the unflinching commitment of the Force to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the fundamental rights of all Nigerians.

Hundeyin reassured the public of the steadfast dedication of the police to professionalism and “the relentless pursuit of a safer and more secure nation for all and above all, transparency”.

The Eagle Online reports that NBA legal action against the police came to public domain through a news report in one of the national dailies on September 5, 2025.

