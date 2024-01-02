Police to investigate abduction of Nasarawa LG chairman

The Nasarawa State Police Command says it is investigating the abduction of Safiyanu Isa-Andaha, Chairman, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state by gunmen.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, the command’s spokesman stated this on Tuesday in Lafia.

The PPRO said Umar Nadada, Commissioner of Police in the state, had mobilised personnel to go after the hoodlums and rescue the chairman and one other person who were kidnapped unhurt.

The police spokesperson said they got information that the chairman and one other were abducted around 8:30 p.m. in Ningo village of Akwanga LGA.

“The police in collaboration with other security agencies are currently on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure the release of the council chairman and the other victim.

Nansel therefore urged members of the public, especially people from villages in the area to provide the police with useful information that would lead to the rescue of those abducted and arrest of the perpetrators.

Also Read:

Also, Haruna Kassimu, Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and close associate of the LG boss confirmed the incident.

The SA said the LG boss and one Adamu Custom were kidnapped at Ningo village of Akwanga around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.