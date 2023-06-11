Police to ex-Gov. Matawalle: Prove your cars were stolen

The Zamfara State Police Command has challenged former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, to prove that his cars were stolen.

Matawalle had in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service said that cars, stoves and hijabs were stolen from him.

He said the items were stolen from his homes in in Gusau and Maradun, both in Zamfara State, following the raid by officials and the Zamfara State Government and security operatives.

But reacting to the allegation in a statement on Saturday, the spokesman of the Zamfara State Police Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, said: “The Command is currently investigating a Complaint of missing Zamfara State Government vehicles.

“Members of the public who have useful information about these missing vehicles are humbly requested to come forward with such information to assist the Investigation.

“Persons who feel their vehicles were wrongfully attached while executing search warrants during the course of this investigation are advised to produce proof of ownership to claim such vehicles.

“Members of the public will be duly informed of the outcome of this Investigation and are further advised to desist from spreading false information to mislead the public which is capable of inciting disturbance that can attract arrest and prosecution.”