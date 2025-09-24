Police to arraign NURTW leader for allegedly beating man to death

The Lagos State Police Command has concluded arrangements to arraign a leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), on Lagos Island, Shamsideen Oladiti, popularly known as Shameleon, for allegedly beating a man to death.

The deputy spokesperson of the command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Babaseyi Oluseyi, confirmed the development.

Oluseyi, in a statement on Monday, said Oladiti would be arraigned on Friday.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), the chairman of the Marwa Owners Association of Nigeria, which operates under the NURTW, is being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, where he underwent interrogation.

The Eagle Online recalls that Oladiti, reported to be aged 55, had beaten a man identified as Rahmon Imam, 38, on August 28, 2025.

Imam, who was severely injured, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

While Imam was still in the hospital, on September 17, 2025, Oladiti, again, attacked a despatch rider.

According to available information, the suspect, on September 17, 2025 at about 3pm attacked a dispatch rider in Lagos Island, using a helmet and fists to inflict serious injuries.

The victim, who was rushed to hospital, is said to be on oxygen and still receiving treatment.

It was while the case of the despatch rider was on that Imam died on September 17, 2025, leading to two complaints being filed against Oladiti.

News of the man’s death triggered protests at the suspect’s office in Sandgrouse Market, Lagos Island, where sympathisers of the deceased set two of his motorcycles ablaze, heightening tension in the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, personally led mobile policemen, tactical squads, and conventional officers to the scene to restore normalcy.

Jimoh assured residents that the suspect remains in custody and will be prosecuted once investigations are concluded.

The CP also appealed to Lagos residents to remain calm and law-abiding, stressing that the command is committed to ensuring justice.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Abimbola Adebisi, clarified that the dispatch rider beaten on Wednesday by the suspect is still alive, contrary to some reports of his death.

Adebisi said: “We have confirmed from the family that he is still alive. He is not dead, although he is currently breathing with the aid of oxygen.

“The one who died passed on September 17th.

“He was also beaten by Oladiti on August 28th but died on Wednesday, September 17th.”

