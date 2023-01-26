Police testify against medical director in alleged defilement trial

An Investigative Police Officer (IPO), Insp Abe Leonard on Thursday testified before an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court against Dr Olufemi Olaleye in the case of alleged defilement of his 16-year-old wife’s niece.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Olaleye, the Medical Director of Cancer Care Foundation, is facing two counts of defilement and sexual assault by penetration.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

Leonard, the sixth prosecution witness told the court he served at Anthony Police Station while being led in evidence by the state counsel, Babajide Boye.

The witness told the court that the victim was 17 years old at the time the case was reported by the wife of the defendant, Aderemi Olaleye.

He said the case was reported at the station on Nov. 29, 2021, about 11.00 p.m.

He said a case of indecent treatment of a child was reported and the DPP of the station, DSP Patricia Amadi deployed a team of policemen to the house of the defendant.

“About two hours later, the defendant and his lawyer came into the station.

“The DPP called both parties to the office where she interviewed them and she also sent for a statement form which was brought in by Sgt. Modupe Phillips,” he said.

The witness further informed the court that he transferred the case to Gender Unit in Ikeja after he discovered that it was a case of indecent treatment of a child and defilement.

He added that the survivor told him that the defendant allegedly engaged her in sexual activities sometimes in 2019.

“I visited the scene of the incident but I did not get access to the house.

“I advised the parties to go to gender unit in Ikeja because Anthony Division has less power to investigate such cases.

“The survivor told me that the defendant had sex with her sometimes in 2019 but the defendant denied it, adding that the survivor is like a daughter to him.

“However, the wife of the defendant told me that the survivor confessed to her before coming to the station.

NAN reports that the statements of the witness and statement of the defendant’s wife were admitted into evidence.

While under cross-examination by the defence counsel, Babatunde Ogala (SAN), the witness confined to the court that the complainant did not submit the survivor for medical examination while at Anthony Police Station but he was aware that a medical examination was conducted at the gender section.

The witness added that he could not gain access to the house because the defendant’s wife was not at home and that the defendant was with them at the station.

“Mrs Olaleye was not at home to give access to the house and her husband was with us at the station.

“I can not remember the date I visited the house and on the second occasion I tried to go, I put a call to her but her number was not going through,” he said.

He maintained that the case was transferred to gender section because the station (Anthony) had limited power to investigate the case

NAN reports that a medical doctor, Oyebimpe Akinbunmi, had on Jan. 4 told the court how the defendant allegedly defiled the survivor.

The agency also reports that the survivor had on Dec. 21, 2021, reportedly testified against the defendant in a closed hearing which was in line with the 1999 Constitution and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act as amended.

NAN also reports that the wife of the defendant, Aderemi Fagbemi-Olaleye, on Dec. 19, told the court that her husband was diagnosed with sex addiction.

Justice Ramon Oshodi adjourned the case until Feb.10 for continuation of trial.