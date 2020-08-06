Policemen on Thursday took over the Edo State House of Assembly Complex.

The development comes a day after the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon.Yekini Idiaye, was impeached.

Idiaye had on Monday pledged allegiance to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

It also comes on a day two members of the House, Hon. Sunny Ojiezele and Hon. Emmanuel Okoduwa, also declared their allegiance to the APC.

With the declaration by Ojiezele and Okoduwa, the APC now has 19 members in the House, leaving the Peoples Democratic Party with five.

The House has 24 members.

The Edo State Government has blamed the APC for the invasion of the House.

It said it was the APC that ferried the policemen from Abuja to take over the House.

Reacting to the police presence at the Assembly, the APC Media Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election said the claim by the Edo State Government that its leadership “ferried Police from Abuja” to block Assembly complex was faulty, adding that the APC, as a political party, does not control the Police.

In a statement Thursday morning by John Mayaki, the Chairman of the State Media Campaign Council, the APC accused the Edo State Government of carrying out several onslaughts against the constitutional independence of the legislative arm of government by attacking its members-elect and denying them representation.

Mayaki Governor Godwin Obaseki, who he accused of being responsible for numerous other sieges on the Assembly complex, is in the best position to tell the world those behind the Police blockade on the Assembly.