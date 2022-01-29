Police take delivery of three gun trucks, five patrol vehicles in Niger

The Niger State Police Command has taken delivery of five operational vehicles and three gun trucks and other security gadgets from the Force Headquarters, Abuja to tackle banditry in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, said this while inspecting the facilities at the command headquarters on Friday.

Kuryas said that the gun trucks would be strategically deployed to communities mostly affected by banditry to boost the ongoing onslaught against banditry and other criminality.

He said three additional pick-up vans would be deployed to intensify patrols and visibility policing in the state.

“We will restrategise our operations to end banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling through well coordinated security approaches,” he said.

The Police Commissioner added that the command was working with other security agencies to ensure peace and harmony across the state.

Kuryas solicited the support of stakeholders in mobilising residents to volunteer information that would help the command arrest and prosecute criminals.

“We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security at identified hotspots of criminal elements,” he said.

The Commissioner expressed optimism that the security measures put in place would enable residents carryout their legitimate businesses without threat to life or property.

“We appeal to residents to cooperate with security personnel deployed with vital information about miscreants in their midst for prompt security action,” the commissioner added.