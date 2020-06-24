The Kano State Police Command has rescued 126 workers allegedly held hostage for three months at the Popular Farms and Mills Limited located in Challawa Industrial Estate, Kano.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed this in a statement in Kano.

Haruna revealed that on June 21 at about 6pm, a complaint was received from Global Community for Human Right Network, Kano that some labourers were wrongly confined inside the said Popular Farms and Mills.

He gave the address of the firm as 54, Challawa Industrial Estate, Kano.

“On receiving the information a team of policemen were deployed and when search was conducted, 126 labourers trapped inside the factory for three months were rescued,” he said.

According to him, four officials of the factory have been arrested.

Haruna said that the state Commissioner of Police, Habu Ahmad, has ordered an investigation to unravel facts of the matter.