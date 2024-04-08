Police storm criminal hideouts in Abuja, arrest 85 suspects

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command in coordinated raids stormed some identified black spots and criminal hideouts in Durumi and Dei-Dei axis of Abuja and arrested 85 suspects for various offences.

The spokesperson of the command, Josephine Adeh, said the raids were conducted from March 31 to April 4, 2024.

Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, said the hideouts served as places of hibernation for hoodlums and criminal activities ranging from erecting illegal structures and shanties for the peddling of hard drugs and manufacturing of counterfeit currencies.

She said: “A search warrant was executed in some of the structures and several exhibits ranging from paper and coins counterfeit currencies both in local and foreign, light weapons, eight motorcycles, seven generators, gadgets, and several ATM cards suspected to have been stolen from their victims were recovered.

“All the arrested suspects will be screened, while those found culpable will be profiled and arraigned in court.

“The illegal wooden structures erected by the hoodlums were dismantled and set ablaze to deter criminals from turning these places to a brewing ground of menace.”

Adeh said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Benneth Igweh, has reassured residents of his commitment to flushing out criminals from FCT, adding: “The CP also urges residents to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines to report suspicious activities through: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192.”