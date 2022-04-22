Police storm brothel using children as sex slaves, rescue five

Detectives attached to the Delta State Police Command, Asaba have rescued five suspected victims of human trafficking from a brothel, where they are being forced to work as sex slaves.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali, confirmed the development when he spoke with newsmen.

According to Ali, the command on April 15, 2022 at 11:30pm received information that Fagoma Hotel, located at Aragba in Otokutu in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, was being used as a brothel where underage children were trafficked and used as sex slave.

Ali stated: “The command upon receiving this disturbing information raided the brothel and the following underage girls were rescued: Happiness Johnson, 13; Esther Godspower, 21; Angel John, 22; Miracle Bishop, 19; and Happiness Israel, 19.

“Investigations revealed that one Joy, surname unknown, now at large, trafficked the underage girls from Rivers State and took them to Patani, where they were forced into taking an oath before they were brought to Otu-Jeremi and harbored by Edwin Etareri, the owner of the said brothel, and his wife, Mrs. Grace Etariri, both currently in custody.

“At least 10 other male suspects and 10 female suspected prostitutes were also arrested during the raid.”