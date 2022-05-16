Police spokesman loses father, Governor commiserates with him

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has commiserated with the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, on the death of his father, Pa David Babatunde Ajayi.

Pa David Ajayi died at the age of 84 in Ise Akoko, Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo South.

AbdulRazaq in a statement issued on Sunday in Ilorin by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, prayed God to repose the soul of Papa Ajayi and look after his great family.

He said: "

“We send our condolences to the Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Ajayi Okasanmi, and his family on this sad incident.

“We are comforted by the quality of the family he left behind and the fact that Pa Ajayi was a great community leader known for his good nature.

“We pray the Almighty God to repose the soul of Papa Ajayi and look after his great family.”