Police speak on why suspect is detained for more than six weeks

The Lagos State Police Command says a suspect held in its custody for over six weeks is being detained based on a court order.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this clarification on Sunday in response to a complaint by a lawyer, Bayo Akinlade.

Akinlade had raised concerns over the suspect’s prolonged detention without bail or a remand order.

He compared the situation to the actions of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which contributed to public outrage during the #EndSARS protests, accusing the police of repeating past mistakes.

The lawyer also alleged that the police had denied the suspect access to his family and legal representation since his detention on January 25.

Hundeyin explained that the suspect was arrested due to his alleged direct involvement in multiple armed robberies, murders, violent crimes, and cult-related activities in parts of Lagos.

“The suspect has been on the police wanted list for various serious and capital offences, including armed robbery, multiple kidnappings, and violent crimes.

“These have raised significant public safety concerns,” Hundeyin said.

He further revealed that a valid search warrant was executed following the suspect’s arrest, leading to the recovery of two firearms from his possession.

“It is important to clarify that the suspect’s detention is in line with a valid court order, which granted the police authority to hold him for an extended period.

“The purpose of this detention is to enable a thorough investigation, apprehend additional suspects linked to the crimes, and recover more firearms and weapons the suspect admitted to possessing.

“If not recovered, these weapons could pose a serious threat to public safety,” he added.

According to Hundeyin, detention is not a form of punishment but a necessary legal procedure to ensure due process and justice.

He maintained that the case was being handled in accordance with the law, contrary to claims of arbitrary detention.

“Our objective is to uphold law and order, ensure public safety, and recover any additional dangerous items in the suspect’s possession,” he said.

He also stated that throughout the suspect’s detention, his rights had been respected, his wife had been allowed to visit him regularly, and his well-being had been properly taken care of.

“It is also worth noting that the community where the suspect resides has expressed strong support for his arrest, recognising the importance of removing a dangerous individual from the streets,” Hundeyin added.

He encouraged members of the public to engage with the Police Public Relations Officer or the Complaint Response Unit if they had any grievances regarding police actions to ensure prompt resolution.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, reiterated his commitment to upholding the law while ensuring that the rights of all individuals, including those in custody, were respected and protected.

