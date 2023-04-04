Police speak on viral video depicting invasion of Katsina by aliens

The Katsina State Police Command has dismissed as false and malicious a viral video circulating in the social media depicting the invasion of Katsina by unknown creatures (aliens).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, on Monday.

Isah said: “The attention of the Katsina State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video making the rounds in the social media depicting the invasion of Katsina by some unknown creatures (aliens).

“The command wishes to categorically state that the content of the viral video is in its entirety fake.

“It is an attempt to disrupt the relative peace enjoyed by the good people of the state by some mischievous element.”

The PPRO, therefore, urged the public not panic and disregard the fake video and its malicious content.