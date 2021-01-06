The Police on Wednesday spoke on a trending video in which two male occupants of a Toyota Hilux with registration number: Kogi BJK-527-AA, were shot dead by yet unknown persons.

The spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, spoke on the development.

While confirming the incident, Mohammed, however, said it was not true that the two men were shot dead in Ihiala area of Anambra State.

The lead speaker in the trending video, said there was the need to establish how the men were killed in Ihiala.

Mohammed said: “The report which neither states the date nor time of the incident is absolutely misleading with the tendency of creating tension and panic in the State.”

He said preliminary inquiry conducted by the Anambra State Police Command revealed that the alleged incident took place in Awoidemili community, Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

He said the victims were only rushed to Our Lady of Lords Hospital, Ihiala, where they were confirmed dead by the Medical Doctor on duty, adding: Consequently, the Divisional Police headquarters where the incident took place in Imo State had since commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The Command wonders why the recorder could not cross check his facts with the Police in a sensitive matter such as this before sharing on the social media. The Command insists that calls for victim support in accident or security related situations and indeed other reports by social media users must be distinct and devoid of mischief of any kind.

“In view of the foregoing, the Commissioner of Police, John B.Abang, urges the public to disregard the misleading video report and further assures them of adequate Security protection in Anambra State.”