The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has debunked rumours of alleged kidnappings in Lekki and other parts of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday.

Odumosu, while reacting to reports on social media that kidnappers had taken over the Admiralty Way in Lekki, Ozumba Mbadiwe Way, Lekki/Ikoyi Link Bridge and some parts of Lekki community in Lagos, described it as false.

He said the news was not true and that the command had not recorded any case of kidnapping in the state recently.

He said: “The only isolated incident recorded by the command on May 18 which went viral is a case of traffic robbery (one chance) reported by one Adegoke Joel on behalf of one Adenike Kosoko, who boarded a private car at Admiralty Way, opposite Zenith Bank, Lekki on May 18 at 7.30pm.

“Unfortunately, the two male occupants of the car turned to be ‘one chance operators’ that drove her around Lekki and Ikate, Lagos before she was dropped.

“In the course of investigation, it was revealed that she was dropped by the culprits same day before 12am at Ikate area of the state.

“The hoodlums only used her ATM card to withdraw the sum of N110,000 from her bank account.

“The command therefore wishes to state categorically that it was a pure case of ‘One Chance’ which the command has been tackling in the state and more efforts are being channelled toward eradicating the menace and other social vices in the state.”

Odumosu said the matter had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation and promised to fish out the culprits in no time.

He appealed to residents to always patronise Lagos State branded and registered commercial vehicles to avoid any of such incidents.