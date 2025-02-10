Police speak on reported return of SARS

The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to a report of the return of its disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The Eagle Online recalls it was disbanded following a nationwide protest that resulted in several deaths and damage to facilities.

This followed widespread atrocities by operatives that were deployed to the squad meant to reduce the incidents of robbery.

Reacting to a report that the dreaded squad had been returned without an official pronouncement, the Force Public Relations Officer and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said there was no iota of truth in it.

In a statement released in the early hours of Monday, Adejobi said: “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to debunk circulating rumors and misinformation speculating the return of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) with a reformed set of rules.

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad which was disbanded on the 11th of October 2020, remains dissolved.

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is not back in operation.

“The recent information regarding SARS reformation and rules of engagement should be treated with caution.

“Nigerians are encouraged to verify the source of any information before accepting it as true.

“To ensure receiving accurate and reliable updates, citizens are advised to follow the official handles of the Nigeria Police Force on social media viz @PoliceNG on X, @ngpolice on Facebook, and @nigeriapoliceforce on Instagram.

“Your safety and awareness are paramount; stay informed and vigilant.

