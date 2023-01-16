Police speak on reported planned protest over unpaid salary arrears

The Force Public Relations Officers, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has debunked the story in the social media that some police officers were planning to protest over unpaid salary arrears.

The police spokesman spoke on the report on Sunday in a report he posted on the Police/Media Chat Platform.

Adejobi said the Nigeria Police Force does not pay the salaries of its personnel, but the Office of the Accountant General and the IPPIS.

He also denied the fact that senior officers had been paid the said salary arrears, stressing that all senior officers have not been paid their arrears of increment.

He said: “As a CSP and Force PRO, I have not got my arrears.

“The arrears are to be paid by the AG, IPPIS, not the police.

“We do not pay Police salaries.

“The rank and files have been considered.

“So, all the issues raised in the piece are distorted, fabricated to suit a purpose, and above all, mischievous.

“Not salaries but arrears of the increment.

“We have been receiving normal increased salaries since then, but arrears from January to June 2022 and part has been paid to rank and files.

“Its bit by bit, more so that it was not captured in the 2022 budget.”

The Force spokesman said that the police authority didn’t have much to talk about on police salaries because the Federal Government was responsible for payment.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there had been stories on social media about an alleged planned mega protest In Lagos by some officers over six months unpaid arrears of increment.

The story alleged that Assistant Commissioners of Police up to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had allegedly been paid four months of the arrears.

The story further alleged that grade levels 03, 04, 05, 06 and few 07 were paid, while those on grade levels 08, 09, 10 and 11 were not paid.